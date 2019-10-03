Awesome value OnePlus 7T All the right curves OnePlus 7 Pro The OnePlus 7T is nearly identical to the 7 Pro in terms of features. You get the same 90Hz refresh rate, but this time the screen resolution is FHD+, and the panel itself is flat. There's a Snapdragon 855+ powering the device, and the 30W fast charging standard has received an update. The camera housing at the back is more prominent, but the three lenses are unchanged. The fact that it comes with Android 10 out of the box is the icing on the cake. $599 at OnePlus Pros 90Hz flat display

The OnePlus 7T is launching just four months after the OnePlus 7 Pro, and as such, there isn't a whole lot to differentiate between the two devices in terms of hardware. Both devices are available it at around the same price point, so let's find out which phone is more suited to your needs.

What's the difference between the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7 Pro?

The OnePlus 7T has the same matte finish at the back as the OnePlus 7 Pro, but the Glacier Blue color option is of a lighter hue than the Nebula Blue on the 7 Pro. The matte finish makes it easier to hold both phones, but the sheer size of the OnePlus 7 Pro works to its disadvantage. The phone is taller, wider, and significantly thicker than the 7T, and the weight at 7.27 ounces (206 grams) makes it one of the heaviest in the market.

The all-screen design on the OnePlus 7 Pro is stunning, but it hurts usability. The flat 90Hz display on the 7T is much better in this regard.

Usability is further affected by the fact that the 7 Pro has a curved panel, as there just isn't enough to hold onto at the sides. Don't get me wrong; the overall effect is quite striking here: the dual curves extend to either side of the mid-frame, and the ultra-thin bezels and all-screen design create an immersive experience. However, you do get a lot of accidental touches because of that curved screen, and I've had to use a case with the phone to get around the issue.

The OnePlus 7 does not have any of these issues. The phone instead has a flat display, and that makes a tangible difference in everyday usage. The bezels are thin here as well, but because the panel isn't curved on either side, you can easily hold and use the phone. Both phones feature excellent stereo sound, with a grill located at the top of the screen acting as the secondary speaker.

Having used both devices side-by-side, I can confidently say that I prefer the flat panel on the 7T. While the flat screen is a definite improvement over the 7 Pro, the display resolution itself is just 1080p, and you get a cutout at the top. The cutout is smaller than what we got on the OnePlus 7, and is easy to ignore in day-to-day usage. As for the screen resolution, I've had zero issues with the panel. The FHD+ AMOLED display holds up very well next to the QHD+ option on the 7 Pro.

The marquee feature on the OnePlus 7T is the 90Hz refresh rate — the same as the OnePlus 7 Pro. The high refresh rate makes all interactions seem instantaneous, and with OxygenOS 10 OnePlus has optimized the animations to take full effect of the high refresh rate. What that means is that in day-to-day usage, both the OnePlus 7T and 7 Pro are fast like few other devices in the market today.

The OnePlus 7T has Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 8GB of RAM in the base variant, and updates to 30W wired charging.

The OnePlus 7T is a mid-cycle refresh, and that usually means a few hardware upgrades are in order. The device is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855+ chipset, with clocks going up to 2.96GHz. Think of the Snapdragon 855+ as a turbocharged version of the Snapdragon 855 — everything is turned up to 11 to deliver the best possible performance.

OnePlus is also offering the 7T in a single 8GB memory option. You'll be able to choose from either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, and the fact that both models come with 8GB of RAM gives the 7T an edge over the 7 Pro in terms of value. There are other changes under the hood: the 30W Warp Charge standard has been tweaked to deliver better sustained charging speeds, and is now called Warp Charge 30T. It still charges over 5V/6A, but it is able to maintain that 30W charger for longer, allowing the 7T to go from zero to 60% in an hour flat.

The OnePlus 7T also has the same excellent haptic motor and the same in-display fingerprint reader as the 7 Pro. The camera housing at the back is much more prominent on the 7T, but the sensor setup is identical as well: you get the same 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 module on both phones, and there's a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens and 12-megapixel telephoto shooter (8-megapixel on the 7 Pro).

OnePlus has started rolling out the stable Android 10 update to the OnePlus 7 Pro, but it isn't available widely just yet. The OnePlus 7T, meanwhile, is the first device to run Android 10 out of the box. That's a big deal because that means the phone will get an additional platform update over the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Category OnePlus 7T OnePlus 7 Pro Operating system Android 10

OxygenOS 10 Android 10

OxygenOS 10 Display 6.55-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED

2400x1080 (20:9)

HDR10+

Gorilla Glass 6 6.67-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED

3120x1440 (19.5:9)

HDR10+

Gorilla Glass 6 Chipset Snapdragon 855+

1 x 2.96GHz Kryo 485

3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 485

4 x 1.80GHz Kryo 485

Adreno 640

7nm Snapdragon 855

1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485

3 x 2.41GHz Kryo 485

4 x 1.78GHz Kryo 485

Adreno 640

7nm RAM 8GB 6GB/8GB/12GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB MicroSD slot No No Rear camera 1 48MP, f/1.6

OIS, EIS

4K at 60fps 48MP, f/1.6

OIS, EIS

4K at 60fps Rear camera 2 12MP, f/2.2

OIS, 2x zoom 8MP, f/2.4

OIS, 3x zoom Rear camera 3 16MP, f/2.2

Wide-angle lens

117-degree field-of-view 16MP, f/2.2

Wide-angle lens

117-degree field-of-view Front camera 16MP, f/2.0

Sony IMX471 16MP, f/2.0

Sony IMX471 Connectivity Wi-Fi ac 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0

AptX HD, NFC, A-GPS Wi-Fi ac 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0

AptX HD, LDAC, NFC, A-GPS Audio USB-C

Stereo speakers USB-C

Stereo speakers Battery 3800mAh

Non-removable 4000mAh

Non-removable Charging USB-C 3.1

30W USB-C 3.1

30W Water resistance No No Security In-display fingerprint (optical) In-display fingerprint (optical) Dimensions 160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1mm

190g 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8mm

206g Colors Glacier Blue, Frost Silver Mirror Gray, Nebula Blue, Almond

It's all a matter of choice

Ultimately, choosing between the OnePlus 7T and 7 Pro comes down to the display. If you want a phone with a QHD+ resolution, the 7 Pro is the best bet for you. But if you're not a fan of curved displays, then the OnePlus 7T is a much better option.

Choosing between the OnePlus 7T and 7 Pro is a matter of figuring out what kind of display you want.

The fact that both phones come with a 90Hz makes the decision-making process that much easier. There really isn't any major difference between the two devices in terms of internal hardware, but the fact that the 7T comes with 8GB of RAM in the base variant gives it an edge. There's also the fact that the OnePlus 7T will pick up an additional platform update two years down the line, seeing as how it runs Android 10 out of the box.

The OnePlus 7T is available for $599 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and you'll have to shell out $669 for the 7 Pro with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The latter commands a premium because of the QHD+ panel and all-screen design, and if you're okay with a 1080p display and a waterdrop cutout, the OnePlus 7T is the smarter option.

If you're looking to buy either device in India, there's an outright winner. The OnePlus 7T retails at ₹37,999 ($535), giving it a distinct edge over the 7 Pro, which sells for ₹48,999 ($690).

