OnePlus began pushing the OxygenOS 10.0.3 update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro phones last week, bringing the November Android security patch to the two phones. The company has now started rolling out a new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro phones as well.

The update arrives as OxygenOS 10.0.5 for the OnePlus 7T Pro and OxygenOS 10.0.7 for the OnePlus 7T. As per a post on the OnePlus Community forums, the update is being rolled out in stages, which means it will take a few days for the broader rollout to begin.

OnePlus says the update improves the launching speed of certain apps, brings optimized RAM management, and offers better system stability. It also includes the November Android security patch and some tweaks that enhance the photo quality. Additionally, OnePlus has fixed two issues that some OnePlus 7T Pro owners had been facing: black and white screen issues with some apps and black lines on the screen while charging the phone.

If you own a OnePlus 7T or 7T Pro, you can check if the update is available for your device by going to Settings > System > System Updates. In case you don't wish to wait, you have the option of downloading the latest OxygenOS update for your phone using the Oxygen Updater app.