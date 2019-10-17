Both smartphones are now available from the company's official website in Austria , Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Germany , Denmark, Estonia, Spain , Finland, France , Greece, Croatia, Hungary, Ireland, Italy , Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Malta, Netherlands , Poland , Portugal, Romania, Sweden , Slovenia, Slovakia, and the United Kingdom .

OnePlus' newest smartphones, the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro are now available for purchase across Europe. The OnePlus 7T was officially unveiled last month, while the 7T Pro made its debut at an event in London earlier this month.

Consumers in the UK can now grab the OnePlus 7T for £549 from the OnePlus website, Amazon UK, as well as John Lewis. Three is also selling the phone for £29 upfront and £38 a month on a 24-month plan. Unlike a few other regions, OnePlus is selling the 7T in Europe in just a single version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The newer OnePlus 7T Pro, on the other hand, is now on sale in the UK from OnePlus, Amazon UK, and John Lewis for £699. It too comes in a single version, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The McLaren Edition OnePlus 7T Pro is slated to be released in the UK on November 5 for £799.

In other European markets, the OnePlus 7T is now available for €599, while the OnePlus 7T Pro can be purchased for €759.