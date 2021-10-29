OnePlus announced a new update on its community forum on Friday, which brings some bug fixes to some of its older smartphones. Most notably, the OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 update addresses a bug that OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro owners have been facing for months.

The update includes the October security update, bringing the devices only slightly behind the OnePlus 8 series' October update, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S21, which has already received the November patch. Additionally, the update includes some stability improvements, which are always appreciated.

However, the update includes a notable fix for a bug that has plagued OnePlus 7 users for some time. Since at least March, users have complained about a delay in the incoming call screen where the phone would ring, but the display wouldn't reflect the incoming call for at least a few seconds. This would make it difficult for users to answer or immediately reject a call and could potentially lead to an increase in missed calls.

The bug seems to have been introduced with the OxygenOS 11 update, but it seems to be addressed with the latest update. However, it seems this isn't the first update to try and address the issue, so hopefully this does the trick.

The update changelog is as follows:

System

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.10

Improved system stability

Phone

Fixed the issue of delayed display of incoming calls interface

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro owners should start receiving the update today, with a staggered roll out over the next few days.

These devices are expected to eventually receive the OxygenOS 12 update whenever it becomes available. However, it may be worth looking into the OnePlus 9 if you want to try out the new update on one of the best Android phones sooner rather than later.