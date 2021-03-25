OnePlus 7 ProSource: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central

What you need to know

  • The stable OxygenOS 11 update is finally here for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro.
  • Unfortunately, the update doesn't bring the latest March 2021 Android security patch to the two phones.
  • Just as expected, the update will have a staged rollout.

After a longer than expected wait, OnePlus finally started rolling out the stable Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus 7T series phones earlier this week.

The company has now announced that it has released the stable Android 11 update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro phones as well. Both phones received their fourth OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build last week.

Unsurprisingly, the OxygenOS 11 build for the OnePlus 7 series is nearly identical to the one for the OnePlus 7T series. The major highlights include a revamped UI design, schedulable dark mode, HEVC video recording support, an updated camera UI, new Ambient Display clock styles, a refreshed Shelf interface design, and an improved Gallery app. Disappointingly, the update only includes the February 2021 Android security patch. It also doesn't bring the Always-on Display feature, which is currently limited to the company's best Android phones.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Here's the full changelog:

System

  • Update to OxygenOS 11 version
  • Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
  • Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02
  • Updated GMS package to 2021.01

Camera

  • Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation
  • Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality
  • Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview
  • Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out
  • Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time

Ambient Display

  • Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display)
  • Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings - Customization - Wallpaper - Canvas - Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）

Dark Mode

  • Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable
  • Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range (path: Settings - Display - Dark Mode - Turn on automatically - Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range)

Game Space

  • Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience
  • Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
  • Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Shelf

  • Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
  • Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Gallery

  • Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage
  • Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster

The OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus 7 series is being rolled out in stages, which means only a limited number of users will receive it today. OnePlus says a broader rollout will begin in a few days.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

The best OnePlus 9 colors aren't coming to North America
matte as hell

The best OnePlus 9 colors aren't coming to North America

Maybe this is a petty thing to complain about, but when you're spending $700-$1,000 on a smartphone, you want the one that YOU want, right? That's why I'm a little salty that the best colors for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro won't be available in North America.