After a longer than expected wait, OnePlus finally started rolling out the stable Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus 7T series phones earlier this week.

The company has now announced that it has released the stable Android 11 update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro phones as well. Both phones received their fourth OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build last week.

Unsurprisingly, the OxygenOS 11 build for the OnePlus 7 series is nearly identical to the one for the OnePlus 7T series. The major highlights include a revamped UI design, schedulable dark mode, HEVC video recording support, an updated camera UI, new Ambient Display clock styles, a refreshed Shelf interface design, and an improved Gallery app. Disappointingly, the update only includes the February 2021 Android security patch. It also doesn't bring the Always-on Display feature, which is currently limited to the company's best Android phones.

Here's the full changelog:

System Update to OxygenOS 11 version

Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details

Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02

Updated GMS package to 2021.01 Camera Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation

Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality

Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview

Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out

Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display)

Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings - Customization - Wallpaper - Canvas - Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically） Dark Mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable

Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range (path: Settings - Display - Dark Mode - Turn on automatically - Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range) Game Space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience

Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)

Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out Shelf Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer

Added weather widget, animation effect smarter Gallery Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage

Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster

The OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus 7 series is being rolled out in stages, which means only a limited number of users will receive it today. OnePlus says a broader rollout will begin in a few days.