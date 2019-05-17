Best answer: The OnePlus 7 Pro is undeniably a better phone than the OnePlus 6T across the board. But it's much more expensive, and the OnePlus 6T is neither old nor short on performance and features — it offers the same core experience as the 7 Pro. All of which makes this upgrade really tough to recommend.

What do you get with an upgrade to the OnePlus 7 Pro?

The OnePlus 6T came out just 6 months before the 7 Pro, but the company has made substantial upgrades in that time. The OnePlus 7 Pro marks a new higher level of hardware design and quality, and it's apparent as soon as you set eyes on the phone and then pick it up. It feels more substantial, with a bit of extra quality in subtle ways. The design stands out, too — most so in the Nebula Blue color, but even in Mirror Gray. But the quality isn't just skin deep; the OnePlus 7 Pro has stereo speakers for great audio separation and more volume, and the haptics are dramatically improved from the 6T.

The OnePlus 7 Pro's display is dramatically improved in all aspects, but there are jumps throughout the hardware.

It can be argued that the biggest hardware improvement is in the 7 Pro's display, which just blows the 6T's away. It's larger and has curved edges, sure, but those things aren't anywhere near as important as all of its qualities. The panel is now QHD resolution, which adds considerable crispness to text and images. It's also dramatically brighter, which is important any time but is invaluable in direct sunlight where you can actually use the 7 Pro without issue. And then you get to the 90Hz refresh rate, which dramatically smooths out all motion on the screen — whether you're gaming, or just scrolling through Twitter. 90Hz is a perfect match for the fast-and-smooth OnePlus software, and it just completes the experience. After seeing a OnePlus 7 Pro's screen, it's really tough to go back to a 6T.

Underneath that display you also get a much-improved fingerprint sensor. Even though it's still optical, it's a next-generation component that's over 30% larger and much faster. Less precision is needed in your placement and angle when unlocking, and while it still isn't quite as fast as a capacitive sensor it's darn close now. The new triple camera setup on the 7 Pro is a step up from the 6T, primarily with the main camera in terms of crisp details. But don't feel too left out not having the new wide-angle camera or 3X telephoto camera — they don't add as much to the experience as you'd think.