The OnePlus 7 is now up for sale in India and Europe

The OnePlus 7 is now available for purchase. The phone is making its debut in India, UK, and other European markets, and is sold in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations. The base variant is available for ₹32,999 ($475) on Amazon India, £499 ($630) on Amazon UK, and €559 ($620) in European markets.

As a refresher, the OnePlus 7 has the same chassis as last year's OnePlus 6T but with several hardware tweaks. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 chipset, and you get a 48MP camera at the back as well as UFS 3.0 storage. There's also stereo sound, and the same excellent software that you get on all OnePlus phones.

As you can make out from the prices listed above, the OnePlus 7 is a stellar deal for Indian customers, with the phone coming in at less than what the 6T retailed at last year. That makes it one of the best value-for-money options in the country right now, and that's unlikely to change anytime soon.

As for the UK and other European markets, you're still saving a few hundred dollars over the OnePlus 7 Pro — which retails for £649 ($820) in the UK and €709 ($780) in Europe — but it isn't quite as good a deal.