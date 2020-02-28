Following the release of the fifth OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus 6 and 6T earlier this week, OnePlus has now started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.3.2 update for the two phones. As you may have already guessed by the build number, OxygenOS 10.3.2 does not bring any new features to the table.

The only major highlight of the new software update is the February 2020 Android security patch. In addition to that, the OxygenOS 10.3.2 update fixes the screen flickering issue while swiping up to unlock the phone. The official changelog also mentions the update brings improved system stability and general bug fixes.

As is usually the case, OnePlus says the latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 6 series will have a staged rollout. This means only a small number of users will receive it today, while others will need to wait for a few more days.

To check for the update manually, you will need to head over to Settings > system > System Updates. If you do not wish to wait for the OTA to arrive, you can grab the latest update using the third-party Oxygen Updater app.