On the same day that we get Android 12 Beta 4, OnePlus finally releases the stable version of Android 11 for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. This comes after the first Open Beta for Android 11 was released at the beginning of last month. And with it, expect to see a lot of changes.

The changelog provided by OnePlus is pretty long, but that's not unsurprising given that the OnePlus 6 and 6T are taking things up to 11 with this release. Here's a list of some of the biggest features included with OxygenOS 11:

Redesigned user interface.

UI enhancements to the Stock Camera app.

Canvas feature that draws a wireframe picture to be used on the Ambient Display.

Overhauled Game Space including better notification controls and quick replies that come in a small window.

Dark Mode shortcut can now be added to the Quick Settings panel. It can also be set to turn on automatically in Settings.

Shelf interface has been redesigned, along with adding a weather widget.

Chances are that if you've checked out one of the best Android phones of 2021, like the OnePlus 9 Pro, then these changes may be somewhat familiar. However, considering that the OnePlus 6 and 6T were released way back in 2018, we're still happy to see Android 11 arrive. Of course, it's been almost a year since Android 11 was introduced by Google, but hey, we'll take what we can get for three-year-old phones.