Earlier this week, OnePlus began rolling out new stable OxygenOS updates for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series phones. The company has now started pushing a new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T phones as well.

The new OxygenOS 10.3.4 update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T brings the May 2020 Android security patch to the two phones, along with an updated 4.1.6 launcher version. OnePlus claims the update also fixes the issue with default country in assisted dialing when roaming for users using dual SIM cards.

While the update doesn't include any new features, it adds a new Work-Life Balance setting for users in India. OnePlus says the new setting will help users manage their time more effectively by prioritizing notifications. Similar to the recent OxygenOS updates for newer OnePlus phones, the OxygenOS 10.3.4 update adds the Epic Games Store to the company's Game Space app.

Here's the full changelog:

System Updated launcher version to 4.1.6

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs Phone Fixed the issue with default country in assisted dialing when Sim 2 is in roaming state

Newly added Work-Life Balance to help prioritize notifications and allocate time wisely（India only）

Newly added Epic Games in Game Space（India only）

The update isn't widely available just yet, so you may have to wait a few days to receive it on your OnePlus 6 or 6T. If you do not want to wait, you can grab the latest update using the third-party Oxygen Updater app.