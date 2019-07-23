The OnePlus 5 and 5T might not be the newest phones around, but that doesn't mean OnePlus is forgetting about them. On July 23, OnePlus announced that the OxygenOS 9.0.7 update is rolling out to the phones with new features and the June 2019 security patch.

One of the new features making its way to the handsets is the Fnatic gaming mode. With Fnatic mode enabled, it will increase CPU performance, improve network performance, and block distracting notifications.

Another new feature making its way to the OnePlus 5 and 5T is a built-in screen recorder. Once enabled, you can add the screen recorder to your quick tiles, giving you quick access when you need to make a recording of your screen.

Finally, the quick reply in landscape feature will now also be available on the OnePlus 5 and 5T, along with a fix for the speed dial issue, and other general bug fixes and improvements. The full changelog can be found below for those of you who are curious.