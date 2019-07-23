What you need to know
- OxygenOS 9.0.7 is rolling out for the OnePlus 5 and 5T with new features and the June 2019 security patch.
- Fnatic mode, screen recorder, and quick reply in landscape are new features coming to the 2017 flagships in the update.
- The update is going out in stages with a small percentage of users receiving it today and a broader rollout coming in the next few days.
The OnePlus 5 and 5T might not be the newest phones around, but that doesn't mean OnePlus is forgetting about them. On July 23, OnePlus announced that the OxygenOS 9.0.7 update is rolling out to the phones with new features and the June 2019 security patch.
One of the new features making its way to the handsets is the Fnatic gaming mode. With Fnatic mode enabled, it will increase CPU performance, improve network performance, and block distracting notifications.
Another new feature making its way to the OnePlus 5 and 5T is a built-in screen recorder. Once enabled, you can add the screen recorder to your quick tiles, giving you quick access when you need to make a recording of your screen.
Finally, the quick reply in landscape feature will now also be available on the OnePlus 5 and 5T, along with a fix for the speed dial issue, and other general bug fixes and improvements. The full changelog can be found below for those of you who are curious.
As usual, the OTA will be going out in stages, with a small percentage of the users receiving it today, and rolling out to all users if no critical bugs are found. If you're the impatient type, you can try installing the Oxygen Updater and grabbing it sooner.
