Samsung began rolling out the stable Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the popular Galaxy A51 last week. Less than a week later, the company has now released the One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy A71 5G and Galaxy A51 5G, which are currently two of its best Android phones in the mid-range segment (via XDA Developers).

The update arrives as version A516VSQU1CUA3 for the Verizon Galaxy A51 5G and A716USQU2CUA7 for the Sprint Galaxy A71 5G. As you would expect, the Android 11 update brings a ton of new features, a refreshed UI, performance improvements, as well as stronger privacy protection.

Samsung has enhanced dynamic memory allocation in One UI 3.0, allowing apps to run faster. The new visual design features more consistent icons, smoother animations, as well as improved haptic feedback. Some of the other key highlights of the update include easier media and device controls, improved accessibility features, more AOD customization options, one-time permissions, enhanced Digital Wellbeing, and the January 2021 Android security patch.

In case you haven't received the update on your Galaxy A51 5G or Galaxy A71 5G yet, you can try checking for it manually by opening the Settings app and tapping on Software update > Download and install.

The 4G variants of the Galaxy A71, however, are yet to receive the One UI 3.0 update. It is likely that the One UI 3.0 rollout for the Galaxy A71 will begin before the end of the month.