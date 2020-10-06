The Neato Robotics Botvac D4 Wi-Fi robot vacuum cleaner has dropped to $299.99 at Amazon. The deal, which drops the smart vacuum to within a dollar of its all-time low price there, is matchign a one-day deal at Best Buy so we expect it won't last for very long at Amazon either. It regularly sells for $430 at both retailers making this one of the best robot vacuum deals around right now.

Clean up Neato Botvac D4 This is a fully connected robot vacuum that can be controlled using your phone or a voice assistant. Its built-in battery lasts for up to 75 minutes of cleaning and the vacuum even returns itself to its charger. This is one of its best prices ever. $299.99 $429.99 $130 off See at Amazon

The convenient part about this robot vacuum is that it connects to an app on your smartphone or tablet, allowing you to control its actions or schedule a cleaning from anywhere in the world. With the app, you can even set up "no-go lines" to keep the vacuum out of certain areas of the home. That's pretty important when you just want the robot vacuum to focus on your kitchen or living room without moving all around the house.

The D4 uses LaserSmart technology that helps it to scan and map your entire home so it can clean in a set pattern instead of randomly. If you don't set up the no-go lines, it will just keep cleaning until there's nothing left to clean. It can even use those lasers to see in the dark and clean at night.

Its built-in battery can last for up to 75 minutes of cleaning. When it gets low, the vacuum returns itself to its charger so you never have to worry about it going dead. Neato also sends regular software updates and new features to the vacuum to keep it up to date.

Plus, the Neato Botvac D4 is compatible with a lot of smart home programs. Control it with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. It also works with your Apple Watch, Android Wear, IFTTT, and the Neato Chatbot for Facebook.