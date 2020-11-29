Amazon's latest OnePlus 8 Pro deal has the phone available for a huge $250 off the list price.
The OnePlus 8 Pro is one of the best Android phones you can buy, with flagship specs, an expansive 120Hz QHD+ display and conveniences like 30W wireless charging and IP68 water resistance. If you've been holding off picking up an 8 Pro, now's a great time to get onboard with the OnePlus flagship.
This Cyber Monday, Amazon has the OnePlus 8 Pro available in "ultramarine blue" for just $749.99. That's an excellent deal considering this is the top-end variant, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which launched at $999 this spring.
OnePlus 8 Pro | $250 off at Amazon
More than six months after launch, the OnePlus 8 Pro is still a great all-round Android phone that doesn't compromise in any area. The big, beautiful, fast screen, the best cameras ever in a OnePlus phone, fast and reliable in-screen fingerprint and, wireless charging and IP68 water resistance are all great reasons to pick one up in late 2020.
For your money, you'll be getting an Android flagship with all the trimmings, powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor and an impressive camera setup. The OnePlus 8 Pro's triple rear camera arrangement features the leading Sony IMX689 sensor for excellent low-light capabilities, while the ultrawide uses the IMX586, a flagship sensor in its own right. There's also 3X telephoto capabilities for punching in a little closer.
In his OnePlus 8 Pro review earlier this year, AC's Daniel Bader was impressed with the overall package the phone delivered.
The OnePlus 8 Pro is an impressive and well-designed Android smartphone that doesn't upend the traditional OnePlus formula so much as extend it to its logical place in the 2020 canon — more features, higher price. With the addition of an impressive primary camera, waterproofing, and wireless charging, though, OnePlus has finally checked all of the boxes on its spec sheet.
That's a lot of phone for $750. And the OnePlus 8 Pro was recently updated to Android 11 with the new OxygenOS 11, so it's right up to date with the latest Android features.
