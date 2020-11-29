Amazon's latest OnePlus 8 Pro deal has the phone available for a huge $250 off the list price.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is one of the best Android phones you can buy, with flagship specs, an expansive 120Hz QHD+ display and conveniences like 30W wireless charging and IP68 water resistance. If you've been holding off picking up an 8 Pro, now's a great time to get onboard with the OnePlus flagship.

This Cyber Monday, Amazon has the OnePlus 8 Pro available in "ultramarine blue" for just $749.99. That's an excellent deal considering this is the top-end variant, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which launched at $999 this spring.