Facebook has ceased sales of the Oculus Quest 2, citing skin irritation issues reported by users since the Quest 2 debuted, first spotted by CNet. This decision comes after the company worked with the US Product Safety Commission. We've reached out to Facebook for clarification on this matter and will provide more information as the company provides it. Right now, all listings for the Oculus Quest 2 have been taken down at major retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy.

Initially, Oculus issued a recall on the foam facial interface pads for Quest 2 units manufactured before January 4, 2021. While Facebook changed the manufacturing process after that recall, it seems that the problem wasn't truly fixed. If you have an existing Quest 2 unit and want a new facial interface pad, you can visit the Oculus support page for this specific issue and get it replaced. Folks using the best Quest 2 facial interface alternatives don't need to worry since they're already using a better facial interface material.

This move comes as rumors have been pouring in over a new Oculus Quest 2 128GB model that looks to be coming to market. That new model would certainly rocket it to the best Quest 2 model to buy, as it would offer double the storage of the existing $299 model without a price increase if rumors are true. Allegedly, all new Quest 2's are slated to ship with a silicone wrap inside the box, which would solve the problem at hand.