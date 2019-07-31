Registrations for this year's Oculus Connect conference are now open. Set to run through September 25 and 26, Oculus Connect will take place at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, and is in its sixth year.

Like previous Oculus Connects, this year's conference will feature a number of informative sessions, appearances from industry leaders, and a look at the future of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

"Whether you're building immersive experiences for consumers or businesses, at OC6 you'll discover cutting-edge innovations, hear best practices to develop imaginative new worlds, and learn how to effectively distribute your work to a growing audience," Oculus says in a blog post announcing that registrations are now open.

John Carmack, co-founder of id Software, is set to return for a session. Respawn Entertainment will unveil a new "AAA first-person combat title" made with Oculus Studios, while ILMcLAB creators will appear to talk about how Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series came to Oculus Quest. There are also a number of sessions focused on building a career in AR and VR, women in AR and VR research, and more.

If you want to take part in Oculus Connect 6, you can apply for a spot now at the Oculus Connect website.