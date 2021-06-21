Even though there are plenty of Android TV boxes in the market right now, there's no denying the excellence of the NVIDIA Shield TV. It's got a neat and compact design with brilliant internals. The end result is one of the best Android TV box experiences that you can get! Be sure to get your hands on one of these on Prime Day if you're looking for a smart TV box.

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing with deals you've only dreamt of popping up left and right. One of the nicest deals you can score right now is the 20% discount on the NVIDIA Shield Android TV box.

Fantastic design, gorgeous 4K HDR content streaming, brilliant software, and one of the Android TV box remotes on the market — these are all the things the NVIDIA Shield TV has to offer. If you're a Prime member, you can grab one for $25 off!

The NVIDIA Shield TV bears a cylindrical form factor with 8GB of onboard storage but if that isn't enough for you, there's a microSD slot. You can always expand the internal storage if you like to store your videos and other media locally. It's so small that you can hide it away in a drawer or behind a flower vase. We love its superb companion remote and if you don't feel like using it, the NVIDIA Shield TV supports Alexa and Google Assistant so you can use voice commands instead. It also has Chromecast built-in so you can use your phone to control it as well.

Steaming on the NVIDIA Shield TV is a treat thanks to its top-notch picture quality. The Android TV box from NVIDIA has Dolby Vision HDR and AI Upscaling that work great. You can watch videos or play games in crispy, glorious 4K HDR with the NVIDIA Shield TV. The software experience is also very good, making it easy to navigate. NVIDIA somehow took Google's own Android TV and outdid them!

The only downside is that the NVIDIA Shield TV is a bit confusing to set up at first. It also doesn't come with an HDMI cable out of the box. But we'll allow these tiny flaws because the overall experience it provides is just pure joy!

Thanks to Prime Day, you can get the NVIDIA Shield TV for $125 instead of the usual $150 right now. To take advantage of the deal, however, you need to be a Prime member. Luckily, those who aren't subscribed can grab a month-long Amazon Prime trial for free right now.

Amazon Prime 30-day Trial | Free on Amazon With this year's Amazon Prime Day underway, there are thousands of great deals available on Amazon. Some of them are limited to Prime members and if you aren't one already, get this 30-day free trial to enjoy the benefits. You get a host of discounts, free delivery, and more! Free at Amazon