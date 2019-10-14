A while ago, we reported that NVIDIA GeForce NOW streaming was coming to Android devices. Today, it appears that users in South Korea can finally download the

NVIDIA GeForce NOW app. It's possible that with this limited roll-out beginning, the app will soon be available to download in other countries.

According to the app description on the Google Play Store, it's required that you have Android 5.0 or higher installed, with at least 2GB of memory. It's also highly recommended that you be running it off of 5GHz WiFi with at least 15mbs down. RTX servers have been rolling out in Germany and California, with plans to expand elsewhere soon.

As NVIDIA GeForce NOW game streaming rolls out, it's important to remember that this is still technically the beta test, as it's still in beta on PC. If you're interested in trying out the NVIDIA GeForce NOW public beta and you haven't registered yet, you can sign up on the official site right here. Naturally, you can also just purchase an NVIDIA Shield TV if you want a streaming hub, as it includes access to the beta.