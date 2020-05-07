NVIDIA's GeForce Now game streaming service continues its weekly catalog update cycle and today is announcing 19 new titles that are coming to the service, headlined by new release, Population Zero.

In Population Zero, your ship was destroyed. With no chance of returning to Earth, you face an unknown frontier. There are 168 hours left until human extinction. Repair the reactor and restart your hibernation pod to save yourself. Fail and become a creature of nightmares. Unite with fellow colonists or destroy them all!

Additionally, NVIDIA says that forthcoming title, Ghostrunner will have a playable demo on GeForce Now soon.

The full list of 19 reads like this:

Population Zero

Age of Conan: Unchained

Blood Bowl: Legendary Edition

Cube World

Darksiders II

Door Kickers: Action Squad

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 4.1 The Shadow of New Despair

Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition

Hitman: Blood Money

King's Bounty: Warriors of the North

Sacred 2 Gold

Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition

STEINS;GATE

Styx: Shards of Darkness

The Guild II: Renaissance

This Is the Police 2

WORMS Armageddon

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

X3: Terran Conflict

GeForce Now has had its fair share of bad news in recent times with publishers across the board withdrawing their games from the service. But each week new games are being added, and big hitters like CD Projekt Red and Ubisoft have both pledged support to the platform, so the future's still looking fairly bright.