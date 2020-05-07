What you need to know
- NVIDIA GeForce Now is a streaming service that allows PC players to stream games they own on various devices.
- 19 new games are making their way to the service in the latest update.
- Population Zero is a brand new title launched on Steam earlier this week.
NVIDIA's GeForce Now game streaming service continues its weekly catalog update cycle and today is announcing 19 new titles that are coming to the service, headlined by new release, Population Zero.
In Population Zero, your ship was destroyed. With no chance of returning to Earth, you face an unknown frontier. There are 168 hours left until human extinction. Repair the reactor and restart your hibernation pod to save yourself. Fail and become a creature of nightmares. Unite with fellow colonists or destroy them all!
Additionally, NVIDIA says that forthcoming title, Ghostrunner will have a playable demo on GeForce Now soon.
The full list of 19 reads like this:
- Population Zero
- Age of Conan: Unchained
- Blood Bowl: Legendary Edition
- Cube World
- Darksiders II
- Door Kickers: Action Squad
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 4.1 The Shadow of New Despair
- Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition
- Hitman: Blood Money
- King's Bounty: Warriors of the North
- Sacred 2 Gold
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
- STEINS;GATE
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- The Guild II: Renaissance
- This Is the Police 2
- WORMS Armageddon
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- X3: Terran Conflict
GeForce Now has had its fair share of bad news in recent times with publishers across the board withdrawing their games from the service. But each week new games are being added, and big hitters like CD Projekt Red and Ubisoft have both pledged support to the platform, so the future's still looking fairly bright.
GeForce Now
NVIDIA's cloud game streaming service is one of the best available today, delivering lag-free gaming at 1080p/60fps. The fact that you can access NVIDIA's servers for free makes it an easy sell, and the $4.99 plan makes it an immediately enticing option for seasoned gamers.
