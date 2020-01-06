I was a Day One adopter of Google Glass, complete with the four-hour bus ride to NYC for a custom fitting and all of the awkwardness which followed. I immediately saw a future where computing would happen in front of my eyes, instead of down on a screen. I have continued to be incredibly excited by that future. Google lacked the ability or the willpower at the time to have an honest conversation about privacy, and so Glass never really left the commercial space. The current spectrum of wearable computing runs the spectrum from the incredibly passive yet stealthy Focals by North to the massive yes highly functional Microsoft Hololens. But for me, nothing in that spectrum has yet felt ready for someone to casually use in their day to day lives. Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before After a demo with the final release hardware, Nreal Light has very nearly convinced me this the thing for which I've been hoping.

Unlike fully standalone platforms like Focals or Oculus Quest, Nreal Light is designed to be tethered to something via USB-C. Historically, I would have avoided experiences like this. Having a cable attached to you restricts mobility and decreases immersion, neither of which you want for long term use. But when you connect your phone to Nreal via USB-C, it's not just the "brain" powering the headset; it's a massive part of the experience. Any Android app on your phone right now, you can use it in this headset. Your phone becomes the controller in Mixed Reality, allowing you to point it like a laser pointer and tap anywhere on the screen to select or scroll with ease. It felt so natural to wander through this UI with my phone like a remote control, and it was simple enough that I never really needed to look down at my phone to figure out which button to push. The entire 3D home screen environment, which Nreal calls Nebula, felt immediately familiar and friendly as I wandered through my apps in search of something to do. The list of things you can do right now in Nebula is basically everything you already have on your phone plus a few more specialty apps. Choose any Android app on your phone right now; you can use it in this headset. Just choose your favorite and dock it somewhere in your space. Multiple apps run simultaneously with no problem; I had YouTube open like it was a 200-inch TV on my wall, and when I glanced to the left, my Instagram feed was right there for me to enjoy. It's not difficult to imagine adding a Bluetooth keyboard to this setup and know I could sit anywhere and have a full desktop workspace just by putting these glasses on.