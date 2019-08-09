During its Unpacked event in New York this past Wednesday, Samsung introduced us to the Galaxy Note 10 and did everything in its power to get us excited for the new flagship. There's a lot going on with the phone, and in the company's marketing material and hype video that played during the keynote, Samsung mentioned that the Note 10 was made out of stainless steel. However, this no longer appears to be the case.

As spotted by Max Weinbach from XDA Developers, Samsung refreshed its website and marketing video for the Note 10 to now say that the phone's made out "polished metal."

Um...what?

We reached out to Samsung with that very question, and the company confirmed to AC that the Note 10 is, in fact, made out of aluminum.