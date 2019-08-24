Ara Wagoner and Andrew Martonik join Daniel Bader for a conversation about their Galaxy Note 10+ impressions, including a worthwhile detour into USB-C Power Delivery and PPS charging technology.

Google has ditched letter/food naming conventions for Android in favor of numbers. What we know as Android Q will simply become Android 10. The company has also redesigned Android branding and is putting tighter restrictions on its use.

Listen now