Amazon's Ring has among the best smart doorbells on the market, which is no surprise as the company practically made video doorbells a thing. Since becoming an Amazon company, Ring has had access to Alexa's vast AI smarts and the company continues to improve its products with more useful features. The latest update to Ring's smart doorbells puts Alexa front-and-center in case you're not home or unable to answer the door.

The first new feature that Ring is rolling out is Alexa greetings. If you're not able to come to the door, Alexa will greet the visitor and, based on their response, ask if they want to leave a message for you. You can watch the message in real-time or play it later if you're subscribed to Ring Protect. Alexa can even help you manage new package arrivals by directing the delivery person to wherever they can leave packages when you aren't home. Users can set this up within the Ring app and the feature is exclusive to the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, in case you might be wondering which video doorbell you should buy.

If you own any of Ring's lineup of doorbells, you will also able to set up quick replies depending on the situation. Six preset responses include "We can't answer the door right now, but if you'd like to leave a message, you can do it now," or "Please leave the package outside. If you'd like to leave a message, you can do it now." You can even choose responses to let the visitor know that you'll be there in a moment.

The last feature is as much about user-privacy as it is protection. If Ring detects any motion at your doorstep, it will now inform the visitor that they are being recorded. Not only is this a great way to let others that they're being monitored, but can also act as a deterrent to unwanted visitors. This feature is available on some of the best Ring products like its wired doorbells as well as a few of Ring's security cameras and can give you more peace of mind while you're away from home.