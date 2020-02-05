What you need to know
- Nomad has just announced its brand new Rugged cases.
- They're available for Google Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL.
- The cases have an integrated plate for mounting a Moment lens directly to your phone's camera!
Nomad has just announced its brand new Rugged cases for Google Pixel 4, featuring an integrated plate for mounting Moment lenses.
In a release, Nomad said:
Our newest cases are Moment compatible. Meaning, they are the same style and quality you've come to expect from Nomad but now with an integrated Moment mounting plate. These will be available for all iPhone 11 models as well as Google Pixel 4 phones.
The new cases are available for both the Google Pixel 4, and the Pixel 4 XL. They're available in two different colors, either black or brown Horween Leather.
As mentioned, the big USP is the fact that these cases come with an integrated plate around the camera housing, so that you can mount a Moment lens directly to your iPhone case.
The cases are good for drop protection up to six feet, and MSRP at $49.95. They also come with a lanyard attachment point for added comfort and security whilst you're out shooting photo and video!
Over on its website, Nomad now has its lineup of Rugged cases for both iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and Max, and the Google Pixel 4 alongside a curated selection of Moment lenses. Moment's range includes a wide 18mm lens, a 15mm fisheye lens, an anamorphic lens, a macro lens, and a 58mm tele lens.
So there you have it. The Rugged Cases for Google Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL are now available from Nomad's website, and you can also check out the selection of Moment lenses featured there too.
