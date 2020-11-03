For over a year now, we have been hearing about HMD Global working on a successor to the Nokia 9 Pureview. Last month, a report claimed that the Nokia 9.3 PureView would be announced at a dedicated event in November. A new rumor claims the Nokia 9.3 PureView has been delayed yet again and will now debut as the Nokia 10 PureView.

According to a new report from NokiaPowerUser, HMD Global is working on a flagship Nokia smartphone with a sapphire glass display. The phone is said to be in early stages of development and may not be announced until the second half of 2021. Like the Nokia 8 Sirocco, the upcoming phone is tipped to feature a stainless steel frame.

Under the hood, it could feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 875 processor, which is set to be announced on December 1. In the camera department, Nokia 10 PureView is rumored to have a multi-lens setup with Zeiss optics.