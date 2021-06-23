Back in April, HMD Global introduced two new G series phones alongside the 5G-enabled X series. The Nokia G20, which shares a lot in common with the X10, is finally launching in the U.S. next month to challenge the best cheap Android phones.

The Nokia G20 has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. It runs on a 12nm MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In the camera department, the phone comes with a quad-lens setup featuring a 48MP main sensor. You also get a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The rest of its key specs include a 5,050mAh battery, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an 8MP selfie camera, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Cristian Capelli, Vice-President North America, HMD Global, said in a statement:

You can always trust a Nokia phone to deliver a secure experience and go the distance thanks to our unique Android promise and famous battery life. We take pride in looking after our customers by creating phones that you can keep for longer thanks to the durability of our devices inside and out. What we have achieved with the Nokia G20 is a true reliable mobile phone with a whopping three-day battery life meaning you don't need to be chained to a charging cord.

The phone runs Android 11 out of the box, and HMD Global is promising two years of OS upgrades with three years of monthly security updates. This means the Nokia G20 will not only get Android 12, but also Android 13.

You will be able to purchase the Nokia G20 from Nokia's U.S. online store starting July 1 for $199. The phone will be available in two colors: Night and Glacier.