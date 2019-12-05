Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart today launched (via Gadgets360) the first Nokia-branded smart TV in the Indian market. Built as part of a strategic partnership with Nokia, the smart TV boasts impressive specs and is claimed to deliver superior audio quality compared to its rivals.

The Nokia-branded smart TV features a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display panel with peak brightness of 400 nits and static contrast ratio of 1200:1. It comes with Dolby Vision support and also has an Intelligent Dimming feature.

One of the headline features of the Nokia smart TV is the audio technology by JBL, which helps deliver "deep bass" and "clear vocal tones." In addition to "Sound by JBL", the smart TV offers Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround support as well.

The TV is powered by Android 9.0 and comes with Chromecast built-in as well as support for all leading OTT apps. Unsurprisingly, however, the Nokia-branded smart TV does not ship with the Amazon Prime Video app out of the box. Some of the other key features of the TV include a quad core processor with a Mali-450 GPU, 2.25GB RAM, 16GB storage, and a Bluetooth remote with Google Assistant support.

The Nokia smart TV has been priced at ₹41,999 ($590) in India and will be sold exclusively via Flipkart. It will be available for purchase in the country starting December 10. The e-commerce giant is offering an instant discount of ₹2,000 on prepaid transactions, which means you can get the TV for just ₹39,999. However, getting your hands on one will certainly not be easy, as it will only be sold via flash sales.