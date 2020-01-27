HMD Global's adoption of the Nokia brand started off great with the Nokia 8, and then the & Plus. Since then, the firm has been treading water, putting out phones that have been pretty good on paper, but not all that great competitive in real life. The firm reportedly deferred form launching its next flagship and pushed it later down the line to avoid repeating those mistakes.

As per NokiaMob, HMD Global is making a few changes. First, the headphone jack isn't coming along with Nokia's next phone - not shocking considering the Nokia 8 Sirocco dropped it. The firm will be adding a Snapdragon 865, a potentially bezel-less display like its newer mid-range phones, and a 32/48 MP front-facing camera. To flesh this report out, NokiaPowerUser says that HMD Global is considering pricing this in line with the Nokia 8, a phone which was cheap for what it offered.

Finally, it'll be dropping the fancy camera sensors from the Nokia 9 Pureview for a more conventional Toshiba lens. It'll still be a camera focused phone like most Nokia flagships, it'll just be taking a different approach than the previous one.

As these are rumors, it's important to take them with a grain or two of salt. A flagship phone by HMD Global that plays to its strengths would be fantastic. The firm has had all the right ingredients to make a good stock Android phone that could trade blows with Google's Pixel line. It's only due to the firm's habitual snatching defeat from the jaws of victory that it seems too good to be true.

HMD Global hasn't made a good phone in 2019. That doesn't bode well for the Nokia brand

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.