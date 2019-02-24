But what exactly are you getting out of that money? Here's the breakdown of the Nokia 9's internals.

Sure, it's a trypophobe's worst nightmare, but the Nokia 9 PureView has a lot to offer, both in its five-camera array and its general specs as the company's latest flagship phone. Whether you want the best optics around, a large screen with minimal bezels, or a clean build of Android 9 Pie, this is an attractive handset at a reasonable price of $699.

The Nokia 9's camera capabilities are absolutely bonkers, with the phone able to shoot entirely in HDR and the five cameras working together to create insane depth maps that aid in portrait mode photography. Even beyond the photographic capabilities, though, this is an extremely solid phone with some of the cleanest software around, thanks to Android One.

At the moment, there's no exact release date, but the Nokia 9 PureView should be available in the first half of the year for $699 in the U.S. With 128GB of storage and Adobe Lightroom pre-installed, this phone is clearly aimed at photographers, but if you can live with last gen's processor — which, to be clear, is still blazingly fast — this is a compelling option for almost anyone.

Nokia 9 PureView hands-on: Would you like a phone with that camera?