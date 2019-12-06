The stable Android 10 update for the Nokia 9 PureView comes with several new features like smart reply, gesture navigation, system-wide dark theme, improved privacy controls, locations controls, Family Link, and more. It also brings the November security patch.

HMD Global began rolling out the stable Android 10 update for the mid-range Nokia 8.1 in October. Nearly two months later, the company has now started updating its flagship Nokia 9 PureView to the latest Android version.

#Nokia9PureView owners, listen up! 🎉 The latest Android 10 update has made its way to your phones. Tap into an upgraded experience and access the latest features today. Make sure that your phone has Security Patch installed to upgrade your phone to Android 10 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FBWookt6y6

As per a report from PiunikaWeb, the update is arriving as version 5.31D and is rolling out to Nokia 9 PureView users across the globe. If you own a Nokia 9 PureView and have not received an update notification yet, you can try looking for the update manually by tapping Settings > System > Advanced > System updates > Update.

The next Nokia smartphone to receive the Android 10 update will be the Nokia 7.1. Since HMD Global has already confirmed that the phone will receive the update before the end of 2019, it could begin rolling out within the next few days.

Owners of other Nokia smartphones like the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 7 Plus will have to wait until next month to get the stable Android 10 update. The Nokia 7.2 and 6.2, on the other hand, are slated to be updated to Android 10 sometime in Q1 2020.