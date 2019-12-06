What you need to know
- HMD Global's flagship Nokia 9 PureView is now getting updated to Android 10.
- The update comes with all the new features that Google introduced with Android 10, along with the November security patch.
- The mid-range Nokia 7.1 is also expected to receive the Android 10 update before the end of the year.
HMD Global began rolling out the stable Android 10 update for the mid-range Nokia 8.1 in October. Nearly two months later, the company has now started updating its flagship Nokia 9 PureView to the latest Android version.
The stable Android 10 update for the Nokia 9 PureView comes with several new features like smart reply, gesture navigation, system-wide dark theme, improved privacy controls, locations controls, Family Link, and more. It also brings the November security patch.
#Nokia9PureView owners, listen up! 🎉— Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) December 5, 2019
The latest Android 10 update has made its way to your phones. Tap into an upgraded experience and access the latest features today. Make sure that your phone has Security Patch installed to upgrade your phone to Android 10 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FBWookt6y6
As per a report from PiunikaWeb, the update is arriving as version 5.31D and is rolling out to Nokia 9 PureView users across the globe. If you own a Nokia 9 PureView and have not received an update notification yet, you can try looking for the update manually by tapping Settings > System > Advanced > System updates > Update.
The next Nokia smartphone to receive the Android 10 update will be the Nokia 7.1. Since HMD Global has already confirmed that the phone will receive the update before the end of 2019, it could begin rolling out within the next few days.
Owners of other Nokia smartphones like the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 7 Plus will have to wait until next month to get the stable Android 10 update. The Nokia 7.2 and 6.2, on the other hand, are slated to be updated to Android 10 sometime in Q1 2020.
Nokia 9
The Nokia 9 is now available for as low as $485, which makes it more affordable than most other 2019 flagship phones. Featuring a five-camera array on the back, the Nokia 9 PureView is more of a photography-focused smartphone. Apart from the unique camera array, the phone offers a durable design, 5.99-inch Quad HD pOLED display, and is part of the Android One program.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Grab Star Wars: KOTOR and Asphalt 9 in-game items free with your Chromebook
One way Google makes owning a Chromebook even sweeter is with some great freebies. Just in time for the holidays and all the Chromebook deals, it has added a couple of perks for gamers — including Star Wars: KOTOR and $50 worth of in-game items for Asphalt 9.
Do you use a phone mount in your car?
A trusty phone mount for your car is a great way to safely stay connected while keeping both hands on the wheel. Do you use one?
Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly have the same 108MP camera as the Galaxy S11
As per a new report, Samsung will equip both the Galaxy S11 and its upcoming clamshell foldable phone with a 108MP primary sensor. Both phones will also have a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.
Turn your Galaxy into a desktop with these DeX accessories
Samsung DeX can turn your phone into a full-fledged computer, and getting your DeX on does not have to cost hundreds of dollars! These accessories can help you get up and running without going over-budget.