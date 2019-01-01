The Nokia 9 flagship was rumored for much of last year, and while initial leaks suggested the device would make its debut in Q4 2018, that wasn't to be. HMD instead unveiled the $400 Nokia 8.1, but it looks like we may get to see the Nokia 9 this year. A leaked promo video gives us the clearest look yet at the device, which has five cameras at the back and the return of PureView branding.

The promo video touts vastly improved low-light shots with "incredible texture and detail" and the ability to take five simultaneous shots with all the rear sensors. Of course, PureView was one of Nokia's marquee features back during its Windows Phone days, with devices like the Lumia 1020 offering a 41MP sensor long before the likes of Huawei caught on. It'll be interesting to see what the Nokia 9 offers on this front.

As for the rest of the device, the promo video suggests we'll see a 5.99-inch QHD display with PureDisplay HDR10 tech — much like the Nokia 8.1 and the Nokia 7.1 but at a higher resolution — and the device will feature the Snapdragon 845 along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and Qi wireless charging.

HMD is also touting the addition of an in-display fingerprint solution, and like all Nokia devices, the Nokia 9 will run Android One with two guaranteed platform updates and Pie out of the box. The Nokia 9 is slated to make its debut sometime before the end of January, so we should know plenty more about the device shortly. In the meantime, what are your thoughts on the upcoming flagship?