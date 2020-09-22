HMD Global is finally getting ready to release the Nokia 8.3 5G, its 2020 flagship which it had announced in March. The 8.3 5G was always set for a late summer release, and though earlier indicators were that the smartphone would go on sale in July, that turned out to not be the case.

Well, it's here now, and HMD Global says you'll be able to pre-order it on Amazon from September 23 for $699. In the coming weeks, it'll make its way to Best Buy for the same price.

The Nokia 8.3 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765, a processor that brings 5G to lower-priced phones like the LG Velvet and the OnePlus Nord. Camera-wise, it's coming with a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with large 1.4-micron pixels, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera to wrap it up. A clean version of Android by way of Android One means you won't find much bloatware on this.

Commenting on the release, Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer and Vice President of North America, HMD Global said:

Together with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,® we were able to create a truly global 5G smartphone with the Nokia 8.3 5G. Being the first manufacturer to implement the Qualcomm® 765G 5G Modular Platform in a smartphone, we were able to condense more than 40 different RF components into one single integrated module that gives the Nokia 8.3 5G industry-leading 5G performance. By supporting the highest number of 5G New Radio bands, the Nokia 8.3 5G is a truly future-proof global 5G smartphone. We're also very excited to enable our fans to capture and share 5G worthy experiences. Whether it's Action Cam mode videos or Hollywood-like shots with ZEISS Cinema effects, the powerful PureView quad camera with ZEISS Optics is there for you. Our innovative PureDisplay technology powered by the Pixelworks visual processor will ensure you get excellent dynamic range and amazing colour reproduction whether you're streaming media or playing a game.

Aside from the 8.3, HMD Global also announced lower-end models in the 2.4 and 3.4. A flagship model is expected to make a debut by the end of the year.