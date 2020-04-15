Nokia 8 SiroccoSource: Android Central

  • The Android 10 update for the Nokia 8 Sirocco has finally started rolling out.
  • It is being rolled out in stages and is expected to become available in at least 35 markets by April 20.
  • The Nokia 8 Sirocco was launched in 2018 with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

HMD Global's "premium" Nokia 8 Sirocco, which debuted in early 2018 with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, is finally getting updated to Android 10. This is actually the second major Android OS update that the phone is receiving. HMD Global had updated the phone to Android 9 Pie early last year.

According to a post on Nokia's Community forum, the Android 10 update is being dispatched in batches. The first wave includes a total of 35 countries, including Australia, Germany, India, and Russia. HMD Global expects the update to hit Nokia 8 Sirocco units in all 35 countries by April 20.

The update arrives as V5.120 and includes a number of new features like a system-wide dark mode, gesture navigation, additional privacy and location controls, as well as smart reply with suggested responses and actions. Unsurprisingly, the update brings the latest April 2020 Android security patch as well. While your phone will automatically notify you when the update becomes available, you can also check for the update manually by tapping Settings > System > System updates > Check for update.

