The Nokia 7.2 is officially up for pre-order on B&H Photo for $349 in Cyan Green ahead of its September 30 release date. We first saw the Nokia 7.2 back at IFA 2019 where our own Nirave called it "the affordable flagship you should buy" — and now you can.

What makes the Nokia 7.2 so special? Good question. It won't wow you in terms of internal specs with a Snapdragon 660, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage plus a microSD card slot. However, it does feature a large 3500mAh battery and a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 48MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP depth sensor for better portrait photos.

Even with a Snapdragon 660 processor, the Nokia 7.2 should continue to provide a snappy experience thanks to running Android One without all the bloat. Another benefit of the Nokia 7.2 running Android One are guaranteed software updates and security patches.