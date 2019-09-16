What you need to know
- The Nokia 7.2 is now available for pre-order from B&H for $349 in Cyan Green.
- It will be officially available beginning September 30.
- The Nokia 7.2 features a Snapdragon 660, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, three cameras on the back, and runs Android One.
The Nokia 7.2 is officially up for pre-order on B&H Photo for $349 in Cyan Green ahead of its September 30 release date. We first saw the Nokia 7.2 back at IFA 2019 where our own Nirave called it "the affordable flagship you should buy" — and now you can.
What makes the Nokia 7.2 so special? Good question. It won't wow you in terms of internal specs with a Snapdragon 660, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage plus a microSD card slot. However, it does feature a large 3500mAh battery and a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 48MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP depth sensor for better portrait photos.
Even with a Snapdragon 660 processor, the Nokia 7.2 should continue to provide a snappy experience thanks to running Android One without all the bloat. Another benefit of the Nokia 7.2 running Android One are guaranteed software updates and security patches.
Nokia has made a name for itself in the past couple of years for keeping its phones up to date, and a big part of that is running Android One. With the Nokia 7.2, you are guaranteed to receive three years of security updates and two years of major software updates. No longer do you have to pay top dollar just to run the latest version of Android.
You can reserve the Nokia 7.2 starting today by pre-ordering on B&H Photo, making all your friends Cyan Green with envy. It won't officially be released until September 30 though. The Charcoal version is also currently listed on Best Buy's site, but not yet available for pre-order.
Affordable flagship
Nokia 7.2
Make them green with envy.
The Nokia 7.2 gives you the features of a flagship at a fraction of the cost. It provides you with a three-camera setup on the back, up to two days of battery life, and a guarantee of security updates for three years and major software updates for two years.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.