HMD Global introduced two new mid-range Android smartphones at the IFA tradeshow held in Berlin last week: Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2. The two phones are slated to go on sale in select markets around the world starting from later this month. However, as reported by the folks over at Android Police, the India-bound variants of the Nokia 6.2 and 7.2 will not include NFC support.

Initially, Nokia's website had claimed the phones will not have NFC in the U.S., Latin America, and India. However, HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas later clarified that the details mentioned in the company's website were inaccurate. India will be the only market where the Nokia 6.2 and 7.2 will ship without NFC support.

The lack of NFC support for the Indian market isn't surprising. The Nokia 4.2, which was launched earlier this year, comes with NFC in all global markets except India. Unlike most other markets, NFC payments are not very popular in India yet.

The Nokia 6.2, which comes with a 6.3-inch HDR10 certified display and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 chipset under the hood, will start at €199 ($219) in Europe. On the other hand, the Nokia 7.2 with a slightly more powerful Snapdragon 660 AIE chipset will be available for a starting price of €299 ($330).

In India, both the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 are expected to be formally launched on September 11.

