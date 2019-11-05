HMD Global's mid-range Nokia 6.2, which was introduced at IFA this year alongside the Nokia 7.2, is now on sale in the U.S. The smartphone has been priced at $249, which makes it $100 cheaper than the Nokia 7.2, which had made its way to the U.S. in September.

The Nokia 6.2 is currently available from Amazon in a single version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. You can choose from two colors: Black and Ice Blue. While the Nokia 6.2 may not be best-in-class in every area, it still is a decent device for under $250.

The smartphone offers impressive build quality and features a large 6.3-inch PureDisplay panel with Full HD+ resolution as well as the ability to upscale video content to HDR quality in real time. It has a 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset under the hood, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

In the camera department, the Nokia 6.2 has a triple camera array at the back with a 16MP primary sensor. You also get an 8MP sensor for ultra-wide shots and a 5MP sensor for depth-sensing. Some of the other key features of the Android One smartphone include an 8MP selfie camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3,500mAh battery, and a USB Type-C port. Being an Android One phone, the Nokia 6.2 is guaranteed to get monthly security updates for three years and OS update for two years.