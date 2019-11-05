What you need to know
- HMD Global has started selling the mid-range Nokia 6.2 in the United States.
- The smartphone is now available from Amazon for $249.
- It comes with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ HDR display, Snapdragon 636 chipset, and triple rear cameras.
HMD Global's mid-range Nokia 6.2, which was introduced at IFA this year alongside the Nokia 7.2, is now on sale in the U.S. The smartphone has been priced at $249, which makes it $100 cheaper than the Nokia 7.2, which had made its way to the U.S. in September.
The Nokia 6.2 is currently available from Amazon in a single version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. You can choose from two colors: Black and Ice Blue. While the Nokia 6.2 may not be best-in-class in every area, it still is a decent device for under $250.
The smartphone offers impressive build quality and features a large 6.3-inch PureDisplay panel with Full HD+ resolution as well as the ability to upscale video content to HDR quality in real time. It has a 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset under the hood, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.
In the camera department, the Nokia 6.2 has a triple camera array at the back with a 16MP primary sensor. You also get an 8MP sensor for ultra-wide shots and a 5MP sensor for depth-sensing. Some of the other key features of the Android One smartphone include an 8MP selfie camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3,500mAh battery, and a USB Type-C port. Being an Android One phone, the Nokia 6.2 is guaranteed to get monthly security updates for three years and OS update for two years.
Nokia 6.2
The Android One Nokia 6.2 is a fantastic choice for Android purists, thanks to its stock Android Pie software and the guarantee of two major OS upgrades. It isn't shabby in the hardware department either. You get a 6.3-inch HDR display, a Snapdragon 636 processor, 64GB of expandable storage, and triple rear cameras.
