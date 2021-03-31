Just over a month after the Companions update turned No Man's Sky into Jurassic Park , Hello Games has released a new major update for No Man's Sky called Expeditions, free to all existing players on PS4 and PS5 . As of today, Expeditions introduces an all-new game mode that will change with the seasons.

According to the announcement, players will now start off on the same planet and embark on community expeditions. Travelers will be able to keep track of these milestones and challenges through the Expedition planner, and rewards vary from a new jetpack, an exclusive ship, a new weapon, and much more in the coming weeks.

Expedition mode is separate from the existing Normal, Creative, Survival, and Permadeath modes, so you won't need to worry about messing with your save file in any of those. At the end of each season the Expedition will be converted to a normal mode save, meaning you won't lose any of your progress or items.

This is a huge step for a game that launched without proper multiplayer — which was eventually added through a series of updates over the years. No Man's Sky is more social than ever, and it's all the better for it.

No Man's Sky on PS5 supports adaptive triggers and haptic feedback through the DualSense controller, so that's the best way to play on Sony's consoles. If you haven't been able to find a PS5 yet, keep checking our PS5 restock tracker.