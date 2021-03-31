What you need to know
- Hello Games released a new update for No Man's Sky called Expeditions.
- Expeditions has players completing community tasks together, and these will change seasonally.
- The update is live today and is free for all existing players.
Just over a month after the Companions update turned No Man's Sky into Jurassic Park, Hello Games has released a new major update for No Man's Sky called Expeditions, free to all existing players on PS4 and PS5. As of today, Expeditions introduces an all-new game mode that will change with the seasons.
According to the announcement, players will now start off on the same planet and embark on community expeditions. Travelers will be able to keep track of these milestones and challenges through the Expedition planner, and rewards vary from a new jetpack, an exclusive ship, a new weapon, and much more in the coming weeks.
Expedition mode is separate from the existing Normal, Creative, Survival, and Permadeath modes, so you won't need to worry about messing with your save file in any of those. At the end of each season the Expedition will be converted to a normal mode save, meaning you won't lose any of your progress or items.
This is a huge step for a game that launched without proper multiplayer — which was eventually added through a series of updates over the years. No Man's Sky is more social than ever, and it's all the better for it.
No Man's Sky on PS5 supports adaptive triggers and haptic feedback through the DualSense controller, so that's the best way to play on Sony's consoles. If you haven't been able to find a PS5 yet, keep checking our PS5 restock tracker.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Wear OS may have a serious Google Pay problem on the horizon
Google is forcing Google Pay users into its new app experience, which would be fine if it didn't come at the expense of Wear OS. Given its apparent dependence on the old app and Google's questionable approach with the new app, there's a chance that Wear OS could stop working with Google Pay come April 5.
Elgato Wave 3 microphone review: Giving the best mics a run for their money
Elgato may be known for its game capture cards and software, but its Wave 3 microphone should be on every streamer's radar. It can compete with the best USB microphones out there.
Logitech StreamCam review: Game streamers will be pleased
Logitech is well-versed in webcams, creating some of the most popular on the market. Its StreamCam is specifically designed for content creators and is a great option for streamers.
Grab a great mic for your PS4 livestreams
Looking to getting into game streaming? You'll want to invest in a good microphone before you start. Here are some great options for your PS4.