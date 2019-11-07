What you need to know
- Android 10 has native support for the Nintendo Switch Pro controller.
- It won't work with a wired connection, but all the keys have been properly mapped when pairing it via Bluetooth.
- Android 10 also has support for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controllers.
These days, smartphones have come a long way from just making calls or playing the occasional game of Angry Birds. They now feature very powerful processors and gobs of RAM, making them perfect portable gaming machines. We even have dedicated gaming phones, such as the ASUS ROG Phone II and the Razer Phone 2 which can be had for as little as $400 right now. Unfortunately, one downside has been the on-screen controls, which cannot match the tactile feel and responsiveness of a dedicated gaming controller.
The good news is that when Android 10 launched, it brought with it native controller support for some of today's most popular gaming consoles — including the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons. However, one you might not have heard about was the Nintendo Switch Pro controller.
Well, it was recently discovered that it had been fully key-mapped in Android 10. Previously, pairing the Switch Pro Controller wouldn't work properly due to an incomplete key mapping of the gamepad. Now that the key mapping has been updated, you can finally pair your Switch Pro controller and use it to play games on your Android 10 phone.
To get started, first disconnect the Pro controller from your Switch, press the button near the USB-C charging port to enter pairing mode, and now locate the device in the Bluetooth pairing menu on your Android 10 device. According to Android Police, the controller doesn't appear to work via a wired connection, making Bluetooth the way to go if you want to use it.
Now, you should be all set and ready to game using a real controller instead of awkward on-screen controls. This should be a huge improvement when taking on challengers in games like Fortnite or PUBG.
Gaming controllers
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
Game like a pro
If the tiny Joy-Cons aren't your thing then, you'll want to grab the larger Nintendo Switch Pro controller. It comes with all the same features of the Joy-Cons, including motion controls, HD rumble, and even built-in support for amiibos.
