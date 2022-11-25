Live Black Friday phone deals you'll actually want to buy

Black Friday is that fabled time of year when you can get the stuff you want for the price you actually want to spend. While that doesn't usually mean free, it does often mean steep discounts you simply won't find any other time of the year.

This year, we're seeing epic discounts on the very best Android smartphones (opens in new tab) including the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro and Nord N20 5G, Samsung Galaxy S22 family, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4, and plenty of other phones that'll keep your budget in the black. After all, that's what Black Friday means anyway, right?

We'll be updating this throughout Black Friday and all through the weekend until the end of Cyber Monday, so be sure to check back regularly if you're hunting for deals. We've done all the work for you, so why not bask in the Thanksgiving leftovers instead of doom-scrolling all day?

Black Friday Android phone deal stores

Best Buy: Trade in your old phone and get up to $1,200 toward a new one as soon as you walk into the store.

Trade in your old phone and get up to $1,200 toward a new one as soon as you walk into the store. Walmart: Even just $100 can get you something worth your while in-store today!

Even just $100 can get you something worth your while in-store today! Samsung: Get up to $1,350 off with a trade-in plus the protection of Samsung Care+ by shopping direct.

Get up to $1,350 off with a trade-in plus the protection of Samsung Care+ by shopping direct. Amazon: Make the most of that Prime membership with huge savings and same-day delivery in some areas!

Make the most of that Prime membership with huge savings and same-day delivery in some areas! Verizon: Offering a free Samsung 5G phone, Galaxy Tab, Watch, and Buds when you sign up and trade-in your old stuff.

Offering a free Samsung 5G phone, Galaxy Tab, Watch, and Buds when you sign up and trade-in your old stuff. AT&T: Get a Pixel 7 or Galaxy S22 totally free when you sign up with AT&T.