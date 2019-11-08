OnePlus was among the first smartphone makers to launch a non-gaming smartphone with a 90Hz display earlier this year. Until the OnePlus 7 Pro came out in May this year, displays with a 90Hz or higher refresh rate were only found on gaming smartphones. If a new rumor (via PhoneArena) is to be believed, OnePlus is now working on its first smartphone with a 120Hz display.

Tipster Max J. claims that the next "Pro" device from OnePlus, i.e. the OnePlus 8 Pro, will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. The standard OnePlus 8, on the other hand, will likely have a 90Hz panel similar to the current OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro. Flagship smartphones from most smartphone makers, including Samsung, are expected to come with 90Hz displays next year.