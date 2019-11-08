What you need to know
- A new rumor claims the OnePlus 8 Pro will come with a 120Hz display.
- The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to feature a hole-punch display measuring 6.65-inches diagonally.
- Unlike the OnePlus 7T Pro, which has a notch-free panel, the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a hole-punch cutout in the upper left corner.
OnePlus was among the first smartphone makers to launch a non-gaming smartphone with a 90Hz display earlier this year. Until the OnePlus 7 Pro came out in May this year, displays with a 90Hz or higher refresh rate were only found on gaming smartphones. If a new rumor (via PhoneArena) is to be believed, OnePlus is now working on its first smartphone with a 120Hz display.
Tipster Max J. claims that the next "Pro" device from OnePlus, i.e. the OnePlus 8 Pro, will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. The standard OnePlus 8, on the other hand, will likely have a 90Hz panel similar to the current OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro. Flagship smartphones from most smartphone makers, including Samsung, are expected to come with 90Hz displays next year.
Be a "pro". pic.twitter.com/h4UwnOXn8H— Max J. (@Samsung_News_) November 7, 2019
We got our first look at the OnePlus 8 Pro last month, courtesy of highly reliable tipster @OnLeaks, who shared the CAD-based renders of flagship smartphone. The renders had revealed a slightly tweaked design with a hole-punch in the upper left corner of the display, instead of the notch-free design of the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro.
The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to come with a 6.65-inch display featuring curved edges on both sides. It will also include a triple camera array at the back with a 3D ToF sensor. Under the hood, it is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 865 chipset.
