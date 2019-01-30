If a new report out of Korea's ETNews is to be believed, LG will unveil the V50 ThinQ phone alongside the LG G8 at Mobile World Congress. The V50 ThinQ is slated to be LG's first 5G phone, with the G8 offering 4G connectivity.

The strategy is said to better position LG against Samsung, which is set to launch a 5G-enabled version of the Galaxy S10 dubbed the Galaxy S10 X sometime in March. The LG V50 ThinQ will be powered by the 7nm Snapdragon 855, and feature a vapor chamber for effective cooling. The phone is also rumored with a 6-inch display and 4000mAh battery.

ETNews says the LG V50 ThinQ will be making its way to select markets in North America and Europe starting in March, with the phone "confirmed" to launch on Sprint. The phone will also debut in South Korea on SK Telecom, KT, and LG U+. Meanwhile, the LG G8 will see a global release.

The publication also suggests the G8 could be the last in the G series, with LG mulling the launch of a new premium series to co-exist with the V lineup. With LG's MWC event scheduled for February 24, we should know much more about the company's plans in the coming weeks.