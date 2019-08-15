Not enough controllers in your life? The idea of a different controller per game looking appealing? Just interested in getting one more? Regardless of your need, you're covered. A post on PlayStation Blog revealed some exciting news for controller aficionados. There are four new DualShock 4 controller colors: Electric Purple, Red Camouflage, Titanium Blue and Rose Gold. PlayStation even put together a short, snazzy video showing off the new colors. You can watch the video below:

The controllers are the same as the other DualShock 4s, so they've naturally still got a touchpad, headset jack, and built-in speaker. All four controllers will be available for purchase sometime in September. Each controller will cost $64.99 USD/$74.99 CAD. We'll be sure to provide an update when they go up for preorder.

In the meanwhile, there are quite a few different DualShock 4 variants out there in the wild already, and you can take a look at the different options in the article below:

Related: Every color PS4 controller you can buy today