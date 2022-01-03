The stable OxygenOS 12 update for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro had a rocky launch in early December, forcing the Chinese phone maker to suspend the rollout until the issues were sorted out. While some fixes were released a few days later, OnePlus still left a few bugs unresolved.

A few days before the New Year, OnePlus announced a new stable OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12 for the company's best Android phones in 2021. The latest release fixes a few lingering issues with the OS, including the system upgrade failure in some scenarios and the problem with accessing the 5G network in some cases.

The latest set of patches follows a previous batch of fixes that addressed issues with the phones' connection dropping, the notification bar going blank, and some display bugs. These updates should help narrow down any remaining issues with OxygenOS 12.

As usual, the over-the-air update is being rolled out in an incremental fashion, with version number C.40. This means it should arrive for everyone over the next few days.

OnePlus also released a new guide to assist users in adapting to the new changes introduced in OxygenOS 12, the majority of which came from ColorOS. After OnePlus merged its OxygenOS codebase with ColorOS last year, OPPO's Android skin now serves as the foundation of OxygenOS.

For the time being, the new update is only available in North America and India, but OnePlus has promised that it will be available in Europe later in January.