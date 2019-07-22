What you need to know A new hero named Sigma has been revealed for Overwatch.

Sigma has an Origin Story video showing off his background as a physicist.

There's no date for when Sigma will be added quite yet.

There's a new hero named Sigma coming to Overwatch! If you are one of the many, many players who has been feeling left out from not getting a new tank, do not let your heart be troubled, for Sigma is a new tank! Check out the Origin Story for Sigma below, showing his background as a brilliant physicist - and the dark turn it takes.

Well, that was certainly a fair bit more intense than the usual Origin Story. Sigma seems fascinating and I'm sure players are already dissecting exactly how he fits into Overwatch lore as a whole. There's no date for when Sigma will be added just yet, though he'll almost certainly go through weeks of testing in PTR (Public Test Region) first. If you haven't been on Overwatch in a while, this is a great time to get in there and shake the dust off before Sigma is eventually added. Remember, the Overwatch Summer Games event is currently ongoing, so be sure to get in there and grab those seasonal skins, sprays and other rewards.

