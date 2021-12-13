What you need to know
- Sony is bringing colored PS5 faceplates available for purchase starting in Jan. 2022.
- The faceplates will be available for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition at $55 each.
- There's also new matching DualSense controllers available in three more colors.
Sony is introducing official PS5 faceplates starting in Jan. 2022. As detailed on PlayStation Blog, these faceplates come in five colors, with options for Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple. The faceplates are available for both PS5 console models: the regular console and the PS5 Digital Edition. The faceplates are also $55 each.
If you are picky about making sure your controller matches your console, Sony has even more good news. Three new DualSense colors are on the way, with Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple DualSense controllers starting to be available at various retailers in Jan. 2022. You can take a look at the new colors below:
The DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers can radically alter how a game feels to play, so now you'll have six different colors to choose from when considering grabbing an extra controller.
Sony also notes that the exact timing for when these faceplates or controllers will be available may vary depending on the retailer and region, but more options will be coming through the first half of 2022.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google Pixel Buds A-Series review: Surprisingly rock solid
Google's latest pair of true wireless earbuds take the best features of the original and shed the excess — and the bugs — to hit a $100 price tag.
PSVR 2 may not be able to compete with the Meta Quest 2's success
With over 10 million headsets sold, the Quest 2 is a major hit as a standalone device. Can the PSVR 2, which requires the elusive PS5 to use, reach the same success?
These are the best movies on HBO Max right now
HBO Max has a variety of original films and fan-favorite movies streaming now for subscribers, including new releases from WarnerMedia. Here's a full rundown of the best movies on HBO Max this month.
Endwalker, Solar Ash, and more releases for PS4 and PS5 in December
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in December. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.