Sony is introducing official PS5 faceplates starting in Jan. 2022. As detailed on PlayStation Blog, these faceplates come in five colors, with options for Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple. The faceplates are available for both PS5 console models: the regular console and the PS5 Digital Edition. The faceplates are also $55 each.

If you are picky about making sure your controller matches your console, Sony has even more good news. Three new DualSense colors are on the way, with Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple DualSense controllers starting to be available at various retailers in Jan. 2022. You can take a look at the new colors below: