PlayStation introduced dozens of DualShock 4 colors over the years, and it will likely do the same with the PS5 DualSense. Right now, you can purchase the DualSense in half a dozen different colors. We'll continually update this list as more color options become available. Also, keep an eye out for special console bundles as those sometimes have unique controller designs, but until then, here's every color DualSense controller you can buy today.
- From the cosmos: PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller – Cosmic Red
- Pretty plain: DualSense - White
- Classic option: PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller - Midnight Black
- Deep galaxy: DualSense - Galactic Purple
- Pastel: DualSense - Starlight Blue
- Pretty in pink: DualSense - Nova Pink
From the cosmos: PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller – Cosmic RedStaff Pick
One of the first colorful DualSense options, Cosmic Red, is vibrant and visually appealing. Sony says that it features a subtle blue hue to create a unique shade of red for the controller. It looks especially striking with the blue light bar lit up around the touchpad. Overall, it looks amazing.
Pretty plain: DualSense - White
The standard white DualSense controller was released alongside the PS5 console in November 2020. Nothing is exciting about it, but the two-toned color scheme suits it well. Instead of featuring colored face buttons, the ones on this DualSense are all gray to not ruin the aesthetic.
Classic option: PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller - Midnight Black
People were begging for a plain black DualSense controller and PlayStation delivered with Midnight Black. Like Cosmic Red, it also features some subtle blue hues throughout its body that really make it pop. However, everything on this one is all black, from the touchpad to the face buttons, similar to the original DualShock 4.
Deep galaxy: DualSense - Galactic Purple
Joining the other galaxy-inspired colors, Galactic Purple is a gorgeous controller that looks stunning with DualSense's black accents. PlayStation will offer it exclusively for a short time before it becomes available at other retailers. There are even matching faceplate colors for the console now, as well.
Pastel: DualSense - Starlight Blue
If you want something more similar to pastel colors, Starlight Blue is the way to go. Its softer blue looks perfect on the DualSense, complementing the light bar around the touchpad wonderfully. Also, like Galactic Purple, it looks great with the black casing of the controller.
Pretty in pink: DualSense - Nova Pink
This is one of the few galaxy-inspired controllers that I wish were just one solid color. The vibrant bubblegum pink doesn't look incredible against the black, and it's somewhat jarring when it could have just been pink all over. That said, some people may prefer the stark contrast. Everyone has different tastes.
A growing collection
There aren't many color options available right now unless you want to buy a controller skin for your DualSense. I'd expect Sony to ramp up production when it comes to official colors as we get further into the PS5's life cycle. Aside from plain colors, PlayStation is known to offer camo and translucent controllers. If you're looking for something a bit more unique, you'll probably need to wait for a special game bundle. DualShock 4 controllers featured designs from Star Wars, Call of Duty, Monster Hunter, God of War, and many other popular titles.
If you see a controller that catches your eye and is limited edition, you should buy it as soon as possible. For example, there are DualShock 4 controllers that sell for hundreds of dollars now because they're so sought after and difficult to find.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Uncharted Collection and more releases for PS4 and PS5 in January
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in January. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Here are the best HDMI 2.1 cables for your PS5 and Xbox
Any serious video game player wants to ensure they have the best experience possible when playing games on a premium console like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox. That means getting the best accessories to use with it, including an HDMI 2.1 cable that supports higher resolution, more bandwidth, and faster refresh rates. Here are some of our trusted favorites to up your game!
Stay safe and protected with these travel cases for the PS5
The PS5 is a huge console, and if you ever want to take it with you while on vacation or traveling, you'll likely need something to keep it safe. Here are some of the best options available.