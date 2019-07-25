It looks like NVIDIA is getting closer to releasing a new NVIDIA Shield TV, at least according to a recent FCC listing. The FCC filing in question labels the device as the "NVIDIA Corporation SHIELD Android TV Game Console P3430."

This comes on the heels of a new NVIDIA Android TV box popping up on the Google Play Developer console back on June 17. From that leak, we learned the new box (codenamed "mdarcy") would be running Android 9 Pie with an updated Tegra processor.

Thanks to the FCC listing, we've now also learned that the new processor being used is the Tegra X1 T210 B01 made by NVIDIA itself.

While there is no other new info in the FCC filing for the updated Android TV box, there have been previous reports of NVIDIA working on a new controller and new remote. Considering some of the complaints about the current NVIDIA Shield TV remote, it would be nice to see an improved one when the new Android TV box launches.