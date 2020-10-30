What you need to know
- Google has made the Nest Thermostat available for sale.
- It'll set you back $129 and comes in four colors.
- While new additions like Soli push it above older Nest models, it loses some features as well.
Google today is making the Nest Thermostat available for sale. It'll set you back $130, and you can buy it from wherever you'd normally buy your Google Nest products from.
Writing on the Google blog, Google's Ruchi Desai explained the core energy-saving features equipped the Nest Thermostat:
Quick Schedule (found in the Home app) lets you set a custom temperature at different times and on different days, and it even offers suggested pre-set temperatures that balance comfort and energy saving. You can adjust your settings anytime from the app.
With Savings Finder, Nest Thermostat is constantly looking for small optimizations that will help you save energy in your home. It proactively suggests small tweaks to your schedule that you can accept using the Home app. For example, it might suggest a small change to your sleep temperature to help aid sleep while saving you more on energy.
Finally, the Nest Thermostat can help you avoid heating or cooling an empty house. It uses Soli technology for motion sensing and your phone's location to check if you've left the house and automatically sets itself to an Eco temperature so you don't waste energy when you're not there.
As you probably noticed in that last paragraph, it comes with Project Soli onboard, the same technology that was equipped on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL for fancy motion-gestures. Google is using it in a more toned down (and perhaps practical?) manner, and it's one of the biggest differentiators between the old Nest thermostats and the new one
The Nest Thermostat lacks some features from older Nest models including the Nest Learning and the Thermostat E, however. You won't find support for Nests remote temperature sensors, nor will you find the Farsight feature onboard. Soli probably replaces Farsight to some degree as far as intelligently taking note of your presence. It just doesn't light up to show you the temperature and time from a distance.
The lack of support for remote Nest Temperature Sensors is harder to get around, you'll need to have separate Nest Thermostats installed to make up for that if you'd like the temperature set based on a specific room in your house. With remote sensor support, you could have purchased a Nest Temperature Sensor and placed it elsewhere in the house, syncing it to the Nest Thermostat and making it much easier to balance your house's overall temperature. Another change here is that Google's also equipped this with standard AAA batteries, so while it's easier to replace worn-out batteries on this one, it's also less environmentally friendly than the built-in ones it ships on other Nest products.
The Nest Thermostat is available for sale now in Snow, Charcoal, Fog, and Sand colors.
Nest Thermostat
The new Nest Thermostat is Google's most affordable smart thermostat yet. It can not just help you save energy but is also capable of detecting potential problems with your HVAC system. You can easily control the Nest thermostat using the Google Assistant or Alexa on your smart devices.
