Google today is making the Nest Thermostat available for sale. It'll set you back $130, and you can buy it from wherever you'd normally buy your Google Nest products from.

Writing on the Google blog, Google's Ruchi Desai explained the core energy-saving features equipped the Nest Thermostat:

Quick Schedule (found in the Home app) lets you set a custom temperature at different times and on different days, and it even offers suggested pre-set temperatures that balance comfort and energy saving. You can adjust your settings anytime from the app. With Savings Finder, Nest Thermostat is constantly looking for small optimizations that will help you save energy in your home. It proactively suggests small tweaks to your schedule that you can accept using the Home app. For example, it might suggest a small change to your sleep temperature to help aid sleep while saving you more on energy. Finally, the Nest Thermostat can help you avoid heating or cooling an empty house. It uses Soli technology for motion sensing and your phone's location to check if you've left the house and automatically sets itself to an Eco temperature so you don't waste energy when you're not there.

As you probably noticed in that last paragraph, it comes with Project Soli onboard, the same technology that was equipped on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL for fancy motion-gestures. Google is using it in a more toned down (and perhaps practical?) manner, and it's one of the biggest differentiators between the old Nest thermostats and the new one

The Nest Thermostat lacks some features from older Nest models including the Nest Learning and the Thermostat E, however. You won't find support for Nests remote temperature sensors, nor will you find the Farsight feature onboard. Soli probably replaces Farsight to some degree as far as intelligently taking note of your presence. It just doesn't light up to show you the temperature and time from a distance.