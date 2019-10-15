Google just unveiled a slew of new devices at its Made by Google event in New York. Along with all the shiny new hardware, it also announced some new pricing for the Nest Aware subscription service.

The new subscription plans will start at a flat rate of $6 per month for the base Nest Aware plan and $12 per month for Nest Aware Plus. While both of the new plans include coverage for all devices in your home, the main difference will be the amount of video history saved. The base Nest Aware plan includes 30 days of event-based video history, while Nest Aware Plus offers 60 days of event-based video history with 10 days of 24/7 video history.

Currently, Nest Aware plans start at $5 a month for five days of video history and go all the way up to $30 per month for 30 days of video history. Even though the lowest tier plan is currently a dollar cheaper, it often got more complicated and more expensive once you realized each additional camera required its own subscription.

With Google's new Nest Aware plans, it is simplifying the subscription service while including all the cameras in your home. Meaning, if you have more than one camera, not only will your bill be more simplified, but it will also be cheaper.