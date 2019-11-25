Lenovo has been selling its 8 and 10-inch Smart Displays for a while now, and earlier this year came out with a smaller beside version with the Lenovo Smart Clock. Now, the company is releasing a new Smart Display 7 that will, you guessed it, have a 7-inch display and have all of the Google Assistant features you'd expect.

Different from its larger siblings, this 7-inch version has the dual-speakers mounted below the display — rather than on the side of the display — to give better stereo sound. Lenovo also included the same physical camera cover that we had from the previous Smart Displays.

From the B&H listing, we can see the retail price is going to be $130, but right now B&H is selling it for $99 and giving buyers a Lenovo Wi-Fi Smart Plug to help with outfitting your smart home.

What do you think — is this Lenovo Smart Display 7 going to have a home on your kitchen counter while you cook up your holiday meals?